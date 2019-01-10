WWE Star Issues Open Challenge, Interesting Trademark Registered, Ronda Rousey’s Goat Walk

– Above is the latest episode of the “Browsey Acres” YouTube series from RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and her personal YouTube channel. This series features happenings from the farm that Rousey and husband Travis Browne own, and live on. The latest episode features the family going on their annual goat walk, which ends with the happy couple dancing.

– Dash Wilder of The Revival filed to trademark the “#FTR” name back on January 1. Wilder trademarked the term for wrestling use, not merchandise. The use provided with the application reads like this: “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer”

The Revival now has the “#FTR” hashtag on their trunks. Wilder and Scott Dawson will say it represents “Forever The Revival” but the hashtag was first used by The Young Bucks during their Twitter feud with The Revival back in 2017, as “Fix The Revival” or “Fuck The Revival” at times.

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy has issued a non-title open challenge for next Wednesday’s WWE 205 Live episode. Murphy talks about the challenge and wanting more competition in the video below with Kayla Braxton. There’s speculation on a newcomer answering the call as Murphy said it’s open to anyone who can meet the 205 pound weight limit. As noted, Murphy will defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way with Hideo Itami, Kalisto and Akira Tozawa at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.