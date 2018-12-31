WWE Star Knocks Nia Jax After Her “We Here Too” Tweet

Tye Dillinger took to Twitter today and apparently issued some words of advice for Nia Jax after her earlier tweet that went viral. He also gave props to the WWE women’s division.

As noted, Jax apparently had an issue with no women of color being represented in a tweet WWE made on how the women’s division “brought it” in 2018. The tweet included photos of Charlotte Flair, RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, The IIconics, Becky Lynch and Carmella.

Jax wrote, “#WeHereToo” and included several emojis that apparently represent women of color.

Tye wrote, “ALL the WWE ladies had a great year but these ones had some very captivating moments in 2018! And, if you’re all #BooBoo face about being left off the list despite being on TV ALL the time….maybe spend more time on the craft instead of social media. Congratulations ladies”

You can see Tye’s tweet below along with the original tweets from Jax and WWE:

