– As noted, last night’s WWE NXT episode saw NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders try to relinquish the titles because they are now on the RAW brand. This led to The Street Profits challenging them to a match that ended in a No Contest due to interference from The Forgotten Sons, and then the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. WWE has confirmed today that the titles are now vacant.

NXT General Manager William Regal will be making an announcement on the titles during next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the WWE Network. It’s believed that the “Takeover: XXV” event on June 1 from Bridgeport, CT will feature a Fatal 4 Way for the vacant titles with The Undisputed Era, The Forgotten Sons, The Street Profits and Lorcan & Burch. Below is WWE’s announcement confirming that the titles are now vacant:

NXT Tag Team Titles vacated following controversial title clash

The NXT Tag Team Championship has been vacated following the controversial ending of last night’s title match between The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits, WWE.com has learned.

Additionally, NXT General Manager William Regal is prepared to make an announcement regarding the future of the titles on next week’s episode of NXT on WWE Network.

The Viking Raiders entered last night as the reigning champions, but after declaring that no team would be able to defeat them, Ivar & Erik told Regal they would relinquish the titles. Taking exception to The Viking Raiders’ brash words, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins then issued a challenge, leading to an impromptu championship main event. At the height of the battle, The Forgotten Sons barged in and attacked The Viking Raiders, causing the match to be thrown out. The carnage continued after the bell, with Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch joining the three teams in a wild brawl.

Don’t miss Regal’s all-important announcement about the NXT Tag Team Titles when NXT streams Wednesday at 8/7 C, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Tyler Breeze and former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) are opening a new wrestling school togethr in Apopka, Florida. Flatbacks Training is now accepting applications at [email protected] Their first eight-week training class will begin on Monday, July 1.

Breeze and Dillinger tweeted the following on the new school:

🔥BREAKING🔥@mmmgorgeous and I are happy to announce that we will be opening a wrestling school in Apopka, FL!

Our FIRST 8 week training class will begin July 1st, 2019! NOW accepting applications and questions at: [email protected] *Further details coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/R9juNwRn2a — Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) May 16, 2019