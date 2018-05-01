WWE Star Receives Death Threats, Merchandise For Titus O’Neil’s Fall, Buddy Murphy’s 205 Return

– WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter earlier today and teased the return of a Superstar on tonight’s episode from Montreal. Drake has since confirmed that the “returning Superstar” is Buddy Murphy from WWE NXT. Murphy recently missed out on a potential title shot after they shot an angle where he failed to make the 205 pound weight limit. That storyline will continue on tonight’s show. As noted, tonight’s show will also feature Drew Gulak vs. Kalisto and the latest on a new challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Below is the latest video from Maverick:

– WWE is really capitalizing off the Titus O’Neil fall from Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event as they have released a new “Rumble Stumble or Slide” t-shirt on WWE Shop. Titus tweeted the following on the shirt:

Hopefully you guys have been SLIDING over to @WWEShop to pickup my new #TitusWorldWide Rumble,Stumble or SLIDE Tshirt don’t Let this Opportunity Slip Away😎 pic.twitter.com/Lk0t6LY1VU — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 1, 2018

– WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari revealed on Twitter that he has received death threats for the angle he did at Friday’s GRR event in Saudi Arabia. As noted, former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari returned to the company for the segment with his brother. Representing Iran, the brothers came out to taunt WWE prospects from the recent Saudi tryouts, playing up the rivalry between Iran and the Kingdom. The segment ended with the Saudi prospects clearing the ring of the Daivari brothers.

Below is a statement and apology from Ariya plus more of his recent comments on the matter:

Personally, I believe you should not have to apologize. No actor, in a movie, would have to apologize for a roll, why do wrestlers? — #MentalIllnessIsNotACrime (@JPrice02) May 1, 2018

Unfortunately some people took offense to this despite it being pure entertainment. Some threats were made against my life. I wanted to put this statement out to clarify where I as a person stand compared to my t.v. character. https://t.co/NJbnlMnn28 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) May 1, 2018

BUBBA THE SAUDI JABRONIANS DONT KNOW WHAT IS THE SHOWBUSINESS TELL THEM TAKE A FUCKING WALK https://t.co/hWe4KLtRYa — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 1, 2018