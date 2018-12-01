WWE Star Rips Wrestling Fans Who Complain, Says They’re Like Entitled Infants, More Interesting Comments

Xavier Woods spoke with The Manila Bulletin while on his WWE promotional tour of The Philippines and called out “entitled” pro wrestling fans.

Speaking at a press conference in Bonifacio Global City, the SmackDown Superstar said it “blows his mind” when people complain about wrestling shows they dislike.

“When people talk about the difference between the organizations – not even organizations – between like NXT and the main roster. So when they say like, ‘Oh man! Takeover killed it. SummerSlam, this is gonna suck!’ It’s on the same company. What is there to complain about?”

“You just got an awesome wrestling show on Saturday night, you just had an awesome wrestling show on Sunday, then you’re gonna watch Raw on Monday, and SmackDown on Tuesday, then NXT,” Woods continued. “What are you complaining about? And then like, you can watch New Japan. You can watch Triple A. You can watch so much wrestling from all corners of the world. And it’s all awesome and it’s all good. It’s all different guys and girls portraying their form of art that they love – that they wanna give to you.”

Woods also said that as a performer, it hurts to be criticized as he gives his maximum effort. Woods said fans who complain about wrestling come off as “entitled infants.”

“So anytime anyone complains about wrestling it’s so annoying to me because people come off as these entitled infants,” he said. “Because in reality, wrestling hurts so bad. And then we’re hurting ourselves to entertain the masses. And sometimes the masses wanna tell us how much it sucks.”