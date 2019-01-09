WWE Star Says His Life Is About To Change, Chris Jericho Replaced In WWE Intro, Matt Riddle

– Above is the fifth episode of the WWE Performance Center’s “Arrival” series, featuring the WWE NXT in-ring debut of Matt Riddle and more from his arrival to the company.

– Chris Jericho has been replaced by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar in the video package that opens WWE TV programs. As noted, WWE quickly moved Jericho to their Alumni roster after his All Elite Wrestling signing was revealed on Tuesday.

– WWE United States Champion Rusev has fans speculating on Twitter today after he made a cryptic tweet on his life changing soon. He wrote, “My life is about to change! Stay tuned……”

