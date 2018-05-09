WWE Star Set For Ruptured Implant Surgery, Bruce Prichard – WWE Network Clip, WWE Stock

– As noted, this week’s new episode of “Something Else to Wrestle” with Bruce Prichard on the WWE Network features a discussion on WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr., The Million Dollar Man. Below is a clip from the new podcast episode:

– WWE stock was up 1.26% today, closing at $42.59 per share. Today’s high was $42.86 and the low was $42.01.

– Charlotte Flair will be undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant soon, according to PWInsider. There’s no confirmation on when the operation might take place but one source speculated that Flair will hold off until after the tour of Europe that is kicking off this week.

Flair defeated Peyton Royce on last night’s SmackDown to qualify for the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match that will take place at the June 17th MITB pay-per-view. There’s no word yet on if she will be missing any ring time due to the rupture.

The ACE Comic Con announced today that Flair will not be able to appear at their event in Seattle on the weekend of June 22nd, just a few days after MITB. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella is being sent to replace her.