WWE Star Turns 32, More Ronda Rousey Videos From Geneva, Kona Reeves Backstage Video

– This week’s WWE NXT episode saw “The Finest” Kona Reeves pick up a win over Raul Mendoza. This win comes after Reeves re-debuted earlier this month with a win over enhancement talent Patrick Scott. Below is backstage video of Reeves talking to Sarah Schreiber about the win.

When asked what he attributes to his recent success, Reeves says he stopped caring what everybody thought about him. He tried to be everybody’s friend but that got him nowhere. Reeves says he deserves the finer things in life and in order to get those, you have to win and winning is what he’s doing. Reeves says he is NXT’s “Finest” and if you don’t believe him, just watch.

– WWE Superstar Dash Wilder turns 32 years old today while former WCW TV Champion Alex Wright turns 43 and Impact Hall of Famer Earl Hebner turns 69.

– As noted, Ronda Rousey made her WWE live event debut at Wednesday’s show in Geneva, Switzerland. She was originally scheduled to face Mickie James in singles action but she ended up teaming with Natalya and Ember Moon to defeat Mickie, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Below is video of Rousey’s entrance in Geneva and post-match backstage video of Rousey and her partners. Rousey says she had an amazing time and learned a lot, including how to stand on the turnbuckle for the first time to face the crowd. The video also shows Rousey standing on the turnbuckle.