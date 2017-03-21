WWE Star Visits The Pentagon, New Episode of “Bella Brains”, WWE Stock Update

– Below is the latest episode of “Bella Brains” as Daniel Bryan continues to try and determine while Bella Twin is the smartest.

– WWE stock was down 0.64% today, closing at $21.10 per share. Today’s high was $21.46 and the low was $21.01.

– As noted, Charlotte Flair will be representing WWE at the USO Metro DC annual awards dinner in Washington, DC tonight. As seen below, the former RAW Women’s Champion received a tour of The Pentagon earlier today: