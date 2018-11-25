WWE Starrcade Results – 11/24/2018

Quick results from WWE Starrcade 2018:

*They aired a Dusty Rhodes tribute video and a Ric Flair tribute video before the show.

*Elias in concert. Ric Flair came out. Nia Jack, Alicia Fox, Tamina and Mickie James came out. Nia sang,..badly. Out came Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon & Dana Brooke to set up an eight woman tag team bout….

*Sasha Banks & Bayley & Ember Moon & Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax & Tamina & Mickie James & Alicia Fox when Banks forced Fox to tap out to the Bank Statement.

*Drew McIntyre pinned Finn Balor with the Claymore Kick.

*The B-Team defeated The Revival when Bo Dallas pinned Scott Dawson.

*WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar defeated The New Day when Sheamus nailed a Brogue Kick on Big E.

*Baron Corbin issued an open challenge to anyone. It was answered by Bray Wyatt, who defeated Corbin with a rollup. Wyatt was obviously substituting for the advertised Braun Strowman. Big reaction for Bray.

*We aren’t done yet…Corbin demands the match restarted as a No DQ match. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre interfere, which brings out Finn Balor and Elias. Wyatt gets the pin yet again.

The show is now at intermission.

*Charlotte Flair pinned Asuka with a rollup in a very good match. Flair cut a promo knocking Ronda Rousey.

*MizTV with WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio. Mysterio is wearing a neck brace. Mysterio talks about the legends who have competed in Starrcade. Nakamura says he knows but he doesn’t care about Starrcade. Miz and Rey began going back and forth. Nakamura attacked Rey from behind. An official ran down and rang the bell….

*Rey Mysterio defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ when The Miz interfered. Rusev and Lana came out, setting the stage for a tag team bout…

*Rusev & Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz & WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura when Rusev pinned Miz.

*They are setting up the steel cage now.

*AJ Styles forced Samoa Joe to tap out to the Calf Crusher in a steel cage match. Far and away the best thing thus far on the show!

*WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose in a steel cage match. Massive reaction for Ambrose in his hometown.

