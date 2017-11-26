WWE Starrcade Results From Greensboro, N.C. (11/25)

On Saturday evening, WWE dusted off another classic NWA event tradition, as they held their “WWE Starrcade 2017” event at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Featured below are complete results from the show.

WWE Starrcade Live Event

Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum

Report by: Derik Zoo and ProWrestling.net

The show started with a great video package. This feels like a network special.

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler with Arn Anderson as special enforcer. There was a video package on Arn Anderson before he was introduced. Ziggler went to ringside to grab a chair, Arn went to stop him, Ziggler punched Arn. Referee Charles Robinson took the chair away and Ziggler ate a spinebuster from AA. Roode performed the Glorious DDT for the win.

2. Rusev, Mike Kanellis, The Bludgeon Brothers, and The Colons beat Breezango, Sin Cara, The Ascension, and Tye Dillinger. Erick Rowan pinned Dillinger to win the match for his team. The Bludgeon Brothers laid out their team afterwards, except for Rusev. There were lots of Rusev Day and pro Rusev chants.

3. Naomi beat Tamina (w/Lana). Lana interfered before Naomi put her down with a kick. Naomi won with a split legged moonsault.

A Dusty Rhodes tribute video package aired.

4. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes beat Dash Wilder. Dustin used his old “Natural” theme and won with a bulldog. Dustin cut an emotional promo about Starrcade and Dusty. He thanked the fans for honoring the Rhodes family.

5. Shinsuke Nakamura beat Baron Corbin by DQ in a U.S. Title match. Nakamura won by DQ after Corbin hit him with a chair. Corbin tried to hit End of Days on a chair, but Nakamura knock him into a sitting position on the chair and then Kinsasha’d Corbin out of the chair. Nakamura made his way around to fans at ringside, shaking hands and interacting.

Matt and Jeff Hardy came out to introduce the Rock and Roll Express. Ricky Morton talked about all the teams they faced in the Carolinas and at Starrcade. New Day came out and danced with RNR and the Hardys.

6. The Usos beat Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (w/Big E), Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin in a four-way to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles. The Usos won a really fun match when one of them pinned Gable.

Back from intermission. a Ric Flair tribute package aired. Flair walked onto to the ramp and thanked the crowd for everything. Flair Introduces Charlotte.

7. Charlotte defeated Natalya in a cage match to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Charlotte beat Natalya with the Figure 8. Ric met Charlotte at the ramp for a curtain call.

8. AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers) in a cage match to retain the WWE Championship. AJ had Jinder in the Calf Crusher twice and both times the Singh brothers came in to interfere. AJ climbed the cage and Jinder went for the door. AJ kicked the door back into Jinder’s head and escaped for the win. Jinder got a smattering of boos during his entrance, but was booed heavily while cutting a promo. AJ was cheered heavily throughout. A really fun show.