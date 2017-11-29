WWE Starrcade Returning Next Year?, Sheamus’ Mohawk (Video), The Singh Brothers

– Below is a new “Sheamus Shorts” video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his new “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube channel, featuring a look at how his mohawk is styled with barber David L. Hensley:

– WWE officials are already talking about doing another Starrcade live event in 2018, according to PWInsider. Saturday’s special live event in Greensboro, NC was a success as there was a huge bump from the previous live event in Greensboro. The show was written by WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes, who was the one that pitched the revival of the name back in June of this year. Vince McMahon ended up approving the event and it was announced a few months later. There are no plans for the event to air on the WWE Network. The event was never meant to be a TV program and was produced as a standard live event. WWE did film Starrcade with several cameras, as they often do at live events, so there is footage if they decide to air it at a later date.

– Today marks one year since The Singh Brothers made their WWE main roster debuts on the premiere episode of WWE 205 Live, working as The Bollywood Boyz in a win over Tony Nese & Drew Gulak. They worked the WWE Cruiserweight Classic earlier in the year. The brothers tweeted the following on the milestone today: