WWE Starrcade Updates: Big Match Pulled, New Matches For Top RAW Stars, More

The US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio has announced new matches for the non-televised WWE Starrcade live event on Saturday, November 24.

Braun Strowman vs. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin will now take place instead of Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Handicap Match. The cage match with Samoa Joe and AJ Style will still take place but it’s obviously no longer for the WWE Title. WWE pulled the cage match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair but Flair is being advertised to appear. No word yet on who her new opponent will be or if a second cage match will still happen. The Miz vs. Rusev and Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre have also been announced.

Below is the updated Starrcade card:

Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar

Steel Cage Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz

Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Appearances by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler and more