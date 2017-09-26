WWE Stars Honor Guerrero (Photo), Shane McMahon To Respond To Owens (Video)

How will @shanemcmahon respond to @FightOwensFight? Find out TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/2m04PxNOtp
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2017
– WWE is hyping up the fact that SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon will respond to Kevin Owens just weeks away from their upcoming showdown inside Hell In A Cell at the blue-brand-exclusive WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view on Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live. Featured above is a promo that WWE released to hype this week’s show.
– WWE Superstars The Singh Brothers paid homage to late WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero prior to Monday night’s SmackDown Live house show. Featured below is a photo of the two posing in front of an Eddie Guerrero landmark in his former hometown of El Paso, Texas.
In the heart of El Paso, Texas.
Long Live Eddie Guerrero! #SDLive #WWEELPaso #VivaLaRaza pic.twitter.com/DTaiNU9JqE
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) September 25, 2017