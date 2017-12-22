WWE Stars Meeting Troops Overseas, New Ric Flair Q&A Video, Rusev & Lana

– Below is the third Q&A video from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s YouTube channel. The Nature Boy answers several questions in this episode – Dean Martin or Frank Sinatra?, his favorite road story with Hulk Hogan, a Dusty Rhodes story that most people haven’t heard.

– WWE has announced that The Miz and Alicia Fox are joining this week’s USO Holiday tour overseas to thank the US Troops. This pretty much confirms that The Miz has wrapped his scenes for The Marine 6, which we noted before. The full announcement on the USO tour is below:

WWE Superstars join the USO in thanking U.S. troops overseas

Former Intercontinental Champion The Miz and former Divas Champion Alicia Fox will join actor Adam Devine, comedian Iliza Shlesinger and other celebrities on the USO Holiday Tour, led by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford, to visit and spread holiday cheer to servicemembers deployed and stationed overseas.

“It is an absolute privilege to be able to work with the USO and visit our troops overseas,” The Miz said of his first experience on the tour. “Their sacrifices allow us to do what we do, and it’s an honor to be able to thank them in person.”

Alicia Fox – embarking on her second USO tour – expressed likewise. “Being able to shake the hands of those who serve our country is an incredible experience, especially this time of year when they are away from home and working so hard to protect our freedom. We want to put smiles on their faces and let them know that they are the true Superstars.”

– Rusev Claus and Lana Claus posted the following video to tease their potential team in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge that airs on Facebook Watch in January: