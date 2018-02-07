WWE Stars On SmackDown’s Top 10 List, US Rugby Star At The WWE PC, Second Chance Fatal 4 Way

– Below is a promo for the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way to take place on Monday’s WWE RAW with Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy vs. Apollo Crews. The winner will earn the final slot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match later this month.

– WWE announced the following on American rugby star Todd Clever visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week after being invited by WWE talent scouts:

American rugby legend Todd Clever visits WWE Performance Center

One of the United States’ most decorated rugby players of all time is getting an up-close look at the WWE Performance Center this week in Orlando, Fla.

At the invitation of WWE scouts, retired flanker Todd Clever is in Orlando to check out the world-renowned training facility. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Clever holds the distinction of being the first American to play in Super Rugby competition. He is also the most capped player in U.S. history, meaning he has appeared in more games at the international level than any other American.

Nicknamed “Captain America” for his many stints captaining the Eagles (the United States’ national rugby team), Clever announced his retirement from rugby last June. Prior to that, he spent 11 years in professional competition, including playing for clubs in England, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Clever is the latest luminary from the pitch to visit the WWE PC. South African hooker Ethienne Reynecke worked out alongside NXT athletes last November, and Australian wing Daniel Vidot took part in an invitation-only tryout in October. Last January, retired English prop forward Eorl Crabtree, the nephew of U.K. sports-entertainment legend Big Daddy, observed a WWE PC workout and took in an NXT TV taping.

What could Clever’s presence at the WWE PC mean as WWE’s talent development team continues scouting prospects from the world of rugby?

– As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced the first edition of the weekly SmackDown Top 10 List last night, which was voted on by WWE Superstars and will be used by Bryan and Commissioner Shane McMahon to make blue brand decisions. The first list looks like this: 10. Tye Dillinger, 9. Randy Orton, 8. Becky Lynch, 7. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, 6. The New Day, 5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, 4. Naomi, 3. Shinsuke Nakamura, 2. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, 1. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Below are Twitter reactions from Dillinger, Flair, Naomi, Nakamura, Lynch and Styles:

By my peers says a lot about my reputation and work ethic in this business. This could be the start of something big so if you’re along for the ride, let’s make the most of it! If not….I’ll be just fine without ya. 🙌🏻 #Perfect10 #SDLiveTop10 — TEN 🙌🏻 (@WWEDillinger) February 7, 2018

A lot of mixed reactions regarding the #SDLiveTop10 … Keep in mind the purpose of the list and if you don’t know, rewatch @WWEDanielBryan Message. If I was any number higher, you’d all be upset. The fact I was voted on the list at all… — TEN 🙌🏻 (@WWEDillinger) February 7, 2018

The highest ranked female on the #SDLiveTop10….a fitting place for the Queen…but don’t you get it wrong, @AJStylesOrg. I’m coming for the top spot! 😜😜 #SDLive — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 7, 2018

Top 3 is good, #1 is better. I have plans for the #SDLiveTop10. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. 虎穴に入らずんば虎子を得ず #SDLive — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 7, 2018

Number 8 on the #SDLiveTop10? You can give me whatever number you like because I'm always under-eighted. #SDLive — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 7, 2018

The #1 spot on the #SDLiveTop10 is where the #WWEChampion should be. Week in, week out I’m happy to represent #SDLive and fight for my place at the top…no matter how many competitors are thrown my way. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 7, 2018