WWE Stars React To Rousey vs. Jax Announcement, What Happened After RAW, Daniel Bryan – Tye Dillinger

– WWE posted this video of Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger having a chant-off at the weekend live event in Bremen, Germany. The current WWE European tour has had Bryan and Dillinger defeating The Miz and Big Cass in tag team matches.

– The dark main event after today’s WWE RAW tapings in London, England saw Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeat Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Elias in six-man action. Reigns hit the Spear on Owens for the pin.

– As noted, Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax is now official for the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view after Jax challenged Rousey on the red carpet at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City earlier today. Below are Twitter reactions from Asuka, Billie Kay, Natalya, Sasha Banks, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, plus Mike Rome relaying comments from Alexa Bliss:

Ohhhhh can’t wait to watch this one!! https://t.co/igxK1xILVc — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) May 14, 2018

I’m so proud to see the #Raw Women’s Champion @NiaJaxWWE defending her title like a true champion. @RondaRousey is the REAL DEAL, I’ll be watching this one as a fan. #WomensTitle #MITB — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 14, 2018

Two competitors. Strong women.

Competition makes us all better. I’m waiting to see this battle!! #RondavsNia https://t.co/bYCujfxt7P — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 14, 2018