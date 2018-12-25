WWE Stars React To Vince McMahon’s Announcement On Women’s Tag Team Titles

As noted, Vince McMahon appeared on last night’s WWE RAW and confirmed that new WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be revealed in 2019.

Below are Twitter reactions from The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The IIconics and others: