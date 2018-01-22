WWE Stars Ring Opening Bell (Photos), Jason Jordan Update, Top RAW Crowd Reactions

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video features the loudest crowd reactions in RAW history:

– RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan was off weekend WWE live events for the second week in a row. Red brand main events this weekend saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeat The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in Handicap matches. There’s still no word yet on what kind of injury Jordan is dealing with but he is scheduled to be at tonight’s RAW 25th Anniversary show. Jordan and Rollins are also still scheduled to defend their titles against The Bar at the Royal Rumble next Sunday.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair were at the New York Stock Exchange for the opening bell this morning. Below are photos: