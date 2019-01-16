WWE Stars On The Women’s Tag Team Titles, New Footage Of Carmella & R-Truth At WWE HQ, Bobby Lashley

– Above is an extended look at Carmella and R-Truth’s recent “all expenses paid” vacation to WWE HQ, which they received after winning season two of Mixed Match Challenge. They also earned the #30 spots in the Royal Rumble matches later this month. This video features appearances by “Road Dogg” BG James, Cathy Kelley and others.

– The WWE Stats page noted that new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley is the 36th Superstar to hold both the Intercontinental Title and the NWA/WCW/WWE United States Title in his career, and the 20th Superstar to earn both titles while a member of the WWE roster. Alfred Konuwa of Forbes wrote an article on Lashley’s win and noted that he is the first black Superstar to win the title since Big E won it from Curtis Axel in November 2013.

– As noted, WWE has announced that the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view next month as 3 RAW teams and 3 SmackDown teams do battle inside the Chamber. Below are Twitter reactions from The Riott Squad, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Kairi Sane and other Superstars:

I need a ride or die partner ASAP! https://t.co/C9lQpwaDM8 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 15, 2019

Wow. Last year @WWE_MandyRose and I stepped inside the chamber for the first time to make history this year we’re gonna do it again and become the first ever women’s tag champs! #CountOnIt #FireandDesire https://t.co/pIlxt5phnJ — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 15, 2019

Oh boy oh boy oh boy. It’s happening!!!!! 😍🤗😍🤗😍🤗 https://t.co/KEkFbb1Z0h — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 15, 2019

Makes my heart beat a little harder, a little faster 🙏💫💕 pic.twitter.com/K53ISFtZgK — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 15, 2019

I woke up this morning with this image burned into my mind. 2019 is the year of #TheHorsewomen 🐎🐎🐎🐎 #reality https://t.co/SzoiYpK0HP — Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) January 15, 2019

Ahhh they are beautiful!! And they will look #IIconic around the waist of myself & @PeytonRoyceWWE ❤️🤗🥳 https://t.co/9FIIgsBsCV — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 15, 2019