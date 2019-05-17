As noted, former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39 earlier today. She would have turned 40 on May 26 and leaves behind a daughter.

Details of Massaro’s passing have not been announced yet but police responded to a “rescue call” from her home in Smithtown, NY this morning at 5:23am ET. She was then taken to a local hospital and that’s where she passed away. Police do not suspect foul play and they are classifying her death as non-criminal. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner confirmed that they received the body and were investigating. We will know more when they release the autopsy results.

Massaro was still active with fans on Twitter and just sent out a batch of fan mail responses on Wednesday, as seen below. She wrote, “Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx”

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

Massaro was the 2005 WWE RAW Divas Search winner and worked for the company from 2005 until 2008. She announced back in March that she was planning a comeback to the sport. WWE issued the following statement on her passing this evening:

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.