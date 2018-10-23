WWE Statement On Roman Reigns’ Fight With Leukemia

As noted, Roman Reigns opened tonight’s WWE RAW by announcing that he’s taking time off to once again battle leukemia, which he’s lived with for the past 11 years.

Reigns relinquished the WWE Universe Title but made it clear that this was not a retirement speech, that he will be back home at WWE “very, very soon.”

WWE sent us the following announcement tonight on Reigns’ battle with leukemia:

ROMAN REIGNS FIGHTS AGAINST LEUKEMIA

STAMFORD, Conn., October 22, 2018 – Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) announced that he is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008. Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease.