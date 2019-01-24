WWE Statement On The Ronda Rousey Reports, What Rousey Has Told Officials About Her Future, More

We reported earlier, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is expected to finish up with WWE in the next few months, likely at WrestleMania 35 or Backlash in May. It’s been known that Rousey wants to expand her family with Travis Browne, something she stated when she signed with WWE last year, and word is that time is approaching. It was also reported that Rousey would most likely remain affiliated with WWE in some form, perhaps working a limited role for certain events like The Undertaker and John Cena.

In an update, TMZ Sports reports that Rousey is not parting ways with WWE. They reported that multiple sources said Rousey is “super happy” with her WWE career and isn’t ready to “pull the plug just yet.”

Furthermore, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the reports on Rousey’s future with WWE were “slightly blown out of proportion” and if anything, Rousey will take just a “break” at this point, so she and Browne can expand their family. Satin adds that WWE agreed while signing Rousey that she would be able to take time away from the company if she wanted to do the family thing. Around the Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November, Rousey reportedly told company officials that she would likely take that break after WrestleMania 35. PW Sheet also noted that Rousey’s break is not set in stone at this point, and things could change as we get through WrestleMania season.

A WWE spokesperson issued the following statement to TMZ, confirming that she is under contract until April 10, 2021: “Ronda Rousey is under contract with WWE until April 10, 2021. Whether she wants to start a family is a private matter.”

Rousey will defend her title against Sasha Banks at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She’s rumored for a singles match with Becky Lynch or a Triple Threat with Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.