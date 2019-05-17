2019 WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was reportedly feeling so much pressure from working with the company, that he needed some time off, according to a new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report also stated that the belief is James will return to work when he’s ready, and that he likely will be working for Triple H in some form. James indicated on social media last week that he may have already returned to work behind-the-scenes at WWE NXT.

It was reported back in late April, via PWInsider, that James was expected to take an extended break from the company after stepping down as co-lead writer of SmackDown. There had been talk of James filling the behind-the-scenes role once held by WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson at live events, or possibly working as a commentator. It was reported then that the two sides were going to assess the situation and see where James might fit in going forward. It was said that James was still considered to be with the company. Prior to stepping down from his creative role, James had reportedly become increasingly frustrated with changes made to blue brand TV scripts by Vince McMahon, and reportedly “hit a breaking point” at the post-WrestleMania 35 SmackDown in Brooklyn.

James indicated on Twitter last week that he was doing some work at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, possibly filming a project with NXT Champion Johnny Gargano. A fan saw that tweet and said they thought James quit. He responded and said he didn’t quit.

James wrote, “Heck no I didn’t quit!!”

You can see both tweets below: