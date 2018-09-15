Backstage News On WWE Possibly Signing Big Man From The Indies

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is once again interested in bringing in WALTER.

The company previously showed interest in the indie star around the time they signed Keith Lee, however WALTER was under contract with wXw in Germany, and made it clear he didn’t want to be away from home for long periods of time. Individuals within WWE felt he was a talented big guy, valuable and at some point they would push hard to get him.

One idea to get him to sign on would be to offer him a UK deal, which would also allow him to continue to work wXw and other WWE approved European indies.