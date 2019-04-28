It has been reported that WWE’s stock has dropped another 2.18%. Thus closing at $83.53 on Friday 26th. The current stock value is down 17% from the $100.45 high it had reached earlier this week. This high followed Thursday’s earnings call. This is where WWE reported a net loss of $8.4 million, whereas in the same quarter last year they achieved a profit of $14.8 million.

There’s a good chance that WWE will not report another loss during a quarter for a good while. This is due to the new five year television deals that the company has signed with USA Network and FOX. These two deals come active later this year. There are also reports that WWE will be more than doubling their television rights fees in the lucrative Indian market later this year as well. There are however some worrying reports that FOX may move Smackdown to FS1 if the show continues to underperform in the ratings.

Alfred Konuwa recently wrote a piece for Forbes looking at WWE’s poor first quarter of the year. Konuwa also wrote how Smackdown moving from USA to potentially FS1 (which has less reach than USA) could be embarrassing for the company.

“Yes, WWE will come into some serious money in 2019,” Konuwa stated. “But if it continues to under perform in key business metrics, the public humiliation of potentially being moved to the more unheralded FS1 will be the day of reckoning for a company whose impending financial boom period is seeming more and more like a misleading portrait of its effectiveness as a core product.”