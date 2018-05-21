WWE Stock Way Up, Sheamus On His “WWE Wife”, Baron Corbin Shops (Video)

– WWE posted this video of Baron Corbin shopping for luxury watches while in Turin, Italy this past weekend:
– WWE stock was up 12.52% today, closing at $57.86 per share. Today’s high was $59.45 and the low was $51.58. The stock jumped to a new high today after the new five-year, $1 billion WWE SmackDown TV deal with Fox was announced.
– Sheamus recently filmed Celtic Warrior Workouts episodes with Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair, as seen below. The Celtic Warrior referred to Flair as his “WWE wife” in a reply to a fan account.
Yes! Yes! Yes! Look who stopped-by #CelticWarriorWorkouts – the man, the myth, the legend @WWEDanielBryan. Danny’s movement workout coming soon. Sub Now. See First: https://t.co/sH6h6QbTLS pic.twitter.com/1hPkwTTU0A
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 21, 2018
Coming soon with my WWE wife https://t.co/FOxgIamKHK
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 18, 2018
Finally @MsCharlotteWWE will be on #CelticWarriorWorkouts with @WWESheamus! Coming soon! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nh0QyKAGzS
— ✨Daily Charlotte Flair✨ (@FlairDynasty) May 18, 2018