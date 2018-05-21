WWE Stock Way Up, Sheamus On His “WWE Wife”, Baron Corbin Shops (Video)

– WWE posted this video of Baron Corbin shopping for luxury watches while in Turin, Italy this past weekend:

– WWE stock was up 12.52% today, closing at $57.86 per share. Today’s high was $59.45 and the low was $51.58. The stock jumped to a new high today after the new five-year, $1 billion WWE SmackDown TV deal with Fox was announced.

– Sheamus recently filmed Celtic Warrior Workouts episodes with Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair, as seen below. The Celtic Warrior referred to Flair as his “WWE wife” in a reply to a fan account.