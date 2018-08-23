WWE Studios President Gone After Clashing With Co-President

Deadline reports that Michael Luisi is out as WWE Studios president after a clash with WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson, who also took on the title of co-president with WWE Studios. Deadline described the situation as a power struggle.

Luisi began working as president of WWE Studios in 2011.

Wilson will run WWE Studios in the interim with help from Timothy Schmidt, who works as WWE’s Head of Business Affairs & Operations. No word yet on who might replace Luisi but they are looking to fill the position.