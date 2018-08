The Miz is teasing an announcement for tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown episode. He tweeted the following on the announcement and not wanting to face Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam:

I know my worth, I've heard @WWEDanielBryan and "#SDLive Management's" offer … but I will NOT compete for anything less than I am worth. That said, I will make MY #SummerSlam announcement tomorrow. On my terms. — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 6, 2018