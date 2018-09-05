WWE Super Show-Down: New Matches Announced

WWE has announced two new matches for the big Super Show-Down event on October 6 in Australia – The IIconics vs. Asuka and Naomi, The Bar vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.
Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
#1 Contenders Match
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Bar vs. The New Day
Triple H vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
The Bella Twins and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad
Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce