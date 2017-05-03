WWE SuperCard Update & Video, Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Ready For A Baby, Fans On Jinder

– Brie Bella is now 40 weeks pregnant and going on 4 days late as she and husband Daniel Bryan await the arrival of their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. The happy couple posted this video showing how ready they are for their first child to come home. As noted, doctors told Brie earlier this week that they believe she will give birth at the end of this week.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what has surprised them the most about Jinder Mahal since making his return to the company – his impressive physique, joining forces with The Singh Brothers, how quickly he became the No. 1 contender, stealing the WWE Title from Randy Orton or attacking Orton with the stolen belt at Payback. As of this writing, 53% went with how quickly he earned a title shot while 20% voted for his physique, 17% for stealing the WWE Title belt and 5% for both of the other options.

– WWE Games sent us the following trailer and details on the latest Season 3 update to the hit WWE SuperCard mobile game: