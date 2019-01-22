WWE Superstar Becomes Announcer Tonight, Michael Cole Comments

WWE has announced that SmackDown Superstar Aiden English will be joining the 205 Live commentary team on tonight’s show.

English will join Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph for commentary on tonight’s episode, which will feature Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami, just days before they face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Fatal 4 Way at the Rumble.

Michael Cole noted in the announcement that they have been working with English at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is the full announcement along with comments from Cole and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick:

Aiden English joins the WWE 205 Live commentary team

Beginning tonight on WWE 205 Live, SmackDown Superstar Aiden English joins Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness as a guest commentator through WrestleMania season. English will still compete on SmackDown LIVE, but he’s seizing the opportunity to show off his abilities at the announce table.

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick explained his decision behind the addition of The Drama King.

“The McMahons have been shaking things up on Raw and SmackDown LIVE, so I’m going to follow suit,” Maverick said. “Aiden English is an active Superstar and is very opinionated, and I believe those opinions and perspective will add to the current commentary team, only adding to the entertainment value of The Most Exciting Hour of Television.”

Senior Director of On-Air Talent and Raw commentator Michael Cole also praised the move.

“We wanted to do something special for WrestleMania season, and Royal Rumble week kicks off the Road to WrestleMania,” said Cole. “We’ve been working with Aiden at the WWE Performance Center to see if he has the chops, and it turns out he’s pretty good.”

Don’t miss Aiden English’s debut as part of the WWE 205 Live announce team tonight!