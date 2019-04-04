WrestleMania 35 featured musical guest Elias appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier this week and said he needs a feud with a top WWE Superstar like The Undertaker or John Cena.

Elias made the comments after WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray asked him who he thinks is the right person for him to feud with in WWE right now. Elias said a feud with Cena would be fantastic and a feud with The Dead Man would be a classic.

“Well, listen. It’s to going sound kind of crazy, but Elias is such a character, in a day and age where I feel like we’ve got a lot of wrestlers, and that’s not a good… you know, I’m not saying one thing is better than the other, but for me, I think a big character like a John Cena… like a feud with John Cena would be fantastic. A feud with The Undertaker would be classic,” Elias said.

“And I know I’m pointing myself in the realm of these guys who basically have these legendary status, I understand that, but that is kind of the thing I need on the main roster right now. You know, I’m not sure if there’s anybody that kind of gets me at that level,” he continued.

You can hear audio from the interview below: