WWE Superstar Denies New Contract

It was reported on Monday, via PWInsider, that Sin Cara had signed a new three-year deal with WWE. Cara has been out of action since last summer but he should be returning soon.

Sin Cara took to Twitter today and denied the contract extension. His tweet plays off the tweet that AJ Styles made on Monday to announce his new WWE contract and the new puppy in his family.

Cara wrote, “This is the most recent member of my family. Also, I have NOT signed a new contract with the WWE! What a cute little guy.”

