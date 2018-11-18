WWE Superstar Is “Frustrated As Hell” About Survivor Series

Heath Slater is upset over not being booked on today’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The RAW Superstar, who was one of the Team Captains for a blue brand team in 2016, took to Instagram this week and made two posts about how he’s “frustrated as hell” over not being booked.

Slater wrote on Wednesday, “2 years ago Captain of Team @wwe #smackdown This Sunday #survivorseries NOTHING!!!!!!!!! Can’t even get a damn spot on the team. Only up from here. #wwe #ppv #survivorseries #bookme #dangerously #underrated #igotkids #ineedtofeed #damn”

Slater, who has kids, made another post today and said he just wants to be a part of the show. He wrote, “Ahhhhhh!!!! I’m frustrated as hell.. Just want to be apart of #survivorseries DamnIt… Come on now @wwe Let Me Entertain the people!!! #dangerously #underrated @squaredcircleshow #thanksforthepicture #ahhh #readytohitsomeone #wwe #igotkids #passionate #notsorry”

Besides the recent Tag Team Battle Royal on RAW, Slater and partner Rhyno have been limited to working WWE Main Event tapings for most of the year.

You can see both of his posts below: