WWE Superstar Injured At SummerSlam

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rowan suffered an arm injury at WWE SummerSlam, according to PWInsider. The Bludgeon Brothers, Rowan and Harper, retained their titles over The New Day at SummerSlam but lost by disqualification.

Rowan is not working tonight’s blue brand live event in Atlantic City, NJ as he is getting the injury evaluated. The feeling within WWE is that Rowan may have suffered a biceps injury but that has not been confirmed.

No word yet on what this will mean for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles but we will keep you updated.