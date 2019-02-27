WWE Superstar To Make Announcement On His Future

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy took to Twitter today and teased an announcement to come later tonight on his immediate future with WWE.
He wrote, “Tonight I’ll be making a announcement about my immediate future with WWE.”
Murphy is currently scheduled to defend his title at WrestleMania 35 against the winner of an eight-man tournament that began last week on WWE 205 Live.
You can see Murphy’s full tweet below:
Tonight I’ll be making a announcement about my immediate future with WWE. 👋🍹
— 205Live Hall of Famer (@WWE_Murphy) February 27, 2019