WWE Superstar Makes Very Interesting Comments Going Into WrestleMania 35

Sin Cara took to Twitter this week and reflected on his WWE status going into WrestleMania 35. Luke Harper issued a similar but more controversial statement last week, which you can read at this link.

Sin Cara, who has been expected to make his WWE TV return, noted that he’s been with WWE for 9 years and only made one WrestleMania pay-per-view appearance in those 9 years.

Regarding his WrestleMania appearances, Cara participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royals at WrestleMania 34, WrestleMania 33, WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 30, but those matches were on the Kickoff pre-shows. WrestleMania 32 saw Cara compete in a Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title, on the main card, with Zack Ryder, Stardust, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. That match saw Ryder capture the title from Owens.

While Sin Cara was brought to New York City for WrestleMania 35 Week, he is not currently booked for the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. WWE announced today that Cara will be present at the Make-A-Wish Circle of Champions and National Geographic Encounter event for WrestleMania 35 Week. He’s also scheduled for a WrestleMania 35 Axxess appearance on Sunday, the day of the big event.

It was recently reported that Cara had signed a new three year deal with WWE, but he later denied the report on Twitter. He has been off WWE TV since undergoing knee surgery in August 2018, but he should be returning to the ring soon as he was recently cleared and has spent some time in the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He told fans back in mid-February that he was ready to make his comeback. The former Hunico signed a WWE developmental deal shortly after his tryout match in December 2009. He first took over the role of Sin Cara in August 2011.

In the new statement on Twitter, the masked SmackDown Superstar also said he knows he is one of the best pro wrestlers in the business today, no matter what people say or think. He also said everyone knows the truth behind the “Brass Ring” talk in WWE. Sin Cara ended the statement by promising to one day become a champion.

You can see the full post below:

One week away from WrestleMania 35!

Hard to think that in 9 years I have been with WWE only once I’ve been able to showcase my talent on the biggest stage of them all.

I know that my purpose in life is greater than anything I can achieve as a professional wrestler but no matter what people say or think I know I am one of the best in my profession. Unfortunately, my success has not depended on me, I am just a small piece on the big machine. Many times I have heard people say ‘Work Harder and the Brass Ring will be yours’ we all know the truth to that! I have no regrets nor would I change anything I’ve been through in my personal and professional life because it has made me who I am today. Adversity will come but I will Never Ever give up on my Dreams!

One day I will be a Champion!