Alexa Bliss recently spoke with People magazine while at the Billboard Music Awards and had nothing but praise for The Bella Twins.

“They are the busiest, yet most successful women I know and they are those women who, when you meet them, you want the most success for them because they are so sweet, so genuine,” Bliss said. “They’ve gone on to Total Bellas. They have their wine. Now that they a skin care, they have pet shampoo. I think it’s fantastic what they’re doing.”

Bliss didn’t hesitate when asked if she considers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella to be role models. She said they have paved the way for others like her.

“Absolutely, they’ve become entrepreneurs and that’s what we want for the women in our industry,” Bliss said. “We want to be successful in and out of the ring and they’re really paved the way for us.”

Regarding a possible babyface turn, Bliss said she has fun working as a heel, but she would be interested in being the good guy for a change.

“I think it would be great. I would love the challenge of it. I’ve been playing a bad guy for six years and I’d love to try a different dynamic,” she said. “But right now I’m just having so much fun. It’s fun being a bad guy.”