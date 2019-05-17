Bellator MMA is reportedly interested in signing WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher to fight, according to F4Wonline.com.

No deal between Gallagher and Bellator has been reached, but the two sides are talking. There’s no word yet on how Gallagher’s WWE contract would allow him to work for Bellator, but it may not be an issue.

Gallagher has a 2-0 record in amateur MMA in the UK, with two first round submissions. The 29 year old received training in various styles of fighting before he started working with WWE in 2016, including 8 years of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and boxing.

“If you don’t think MMA is influenced by pro wrestling, you’ve got your head in the sand, and definitely vice-versa,” Gallagher told ESPN in 2016 before the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.