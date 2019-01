Tye Dillinger is set to return to action for the WWE SmackDown brand soon, according to PWInsider.

Dillinger has been out of action since October 2018 after undergoing hand surgery, but he’s close to getting cleared. Dillinger is expected to return to the road for WWE within the next several weeks.

As we’ve noted, WWE is planning on several Superstar returns in the next few weeks & months – Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sin Cara, Fandango and The Bludgeon Brothers.