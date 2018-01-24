WWE Superstar Suffers Torn ACL

We noted last week that it appeared Samir Singh suffered an injury during the ringside angle with WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode in the tournament match with Jinder Mahal.

Samir missed weekend WWE live events and was not at tonight’s SmackDown but took to Instagram during the show and revealed that he tore his ACL and underwent surgery.

No word yet on a timetable for Singh’s return but the usual recovery time for a torn ACL is 6 to 9 months. This is the same injury that Big Cass is currently recovering from after suffering the injury in August 2017.

Below is Samir’s full post on the injury: