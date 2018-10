We noted earlier this week how Bobby Lashley has reportedly been working through an injury.

Lashley has been working with a separated shoulder, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The injury has been causing Lashley a lot of pain but he continues to work through it.

There’s no word yet on if Lashley will miss any ring time because of the injury but it was believed that he would keep working as long as he could. It could be a situation where he takes time off down the road to heal.