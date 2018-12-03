WWE Superstars & More Announced For Royal Rumble Axxess

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks and Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, The New Day, The Miz and Maryse, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush, and Elias have been announced for Royal Rumble Axxess signings.

Rumble Axxess takes place on Friday, January 25 through Sunday, January 27 from the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 7 at 12pm ET through TicketForce. A pre-sale begins on Wednesday at noon with the “DOTCOM” passcode. Tickets are $45 for General Admission, $100 for VIP and $150 for Premium VIP. Children 2 years and under are free.

Below is a Rumble Axxess promo along with full details:

Royal Rumble Axxess tickets available this Friday; Special pre-sale tickets available this Wednesday

Royal Rumble Axxess takes over the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For the first time at Royal Rumble, Axxess will bring fans of all ages an up-close and personal event, featuring Superstar meet & greets, live matches, WWE Superstore, photo opportunities and much more.

Tickets for the year’s biggest WWE fan celebration will be available at Phoenix.Ticketforce.com, beginning this Friday at 12 p.m. ET/10 a.m. MST. Special pre-sale ticket offer begins this Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET/10 a.m. MST. Use code: DOTCOM.

Check below for the dates and times for each Royal Rumble Axxess session, Superstar signing schedules and pricing information.

AXXESS DATES AND TIMES

(All times listed are local to the Phoenix area)

* Axxess Day 1

Friday, Jan. 25

6-10 p.m.

* Axxess Day 2, Session 1

Saturday, Jan. 26

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

* Axxess Day 2, Session 2

Saturday, Jan. 26

1-5 p.m.

* Axxess Day 3

Sunday, Jan. 27

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

WWE SUPERSTAR SIGNING SCHEDULE

Premium VIP Sessions:

Friday, Jan. 25

Dean Ambrose – 6 p.m.

Daniel Bryan – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Finn Bálor – 8 a.m.

AJ Styles – 10 a.m.

Braun Strowman – 1 p.m.

Rey Mysterio – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27

Sasha Banks/Bayley – 8 a.m.

Seth Rollins – 10 a.m.

VIP Sessions:

Friday, Jan. 25

Becky Lynch – 6 p.m.

Shinsuke Nakamura – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Bobby Lashley/Lio Rush – 8 a.m.

Elias – 10 a.m.

The Miz/Maryse – 1 p.m.

The New Day – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27

Dolph Ziggler/Drew McIntyre – 8 a.m.

Charlotte Flair – 10 a.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission tickets – $45*

General Admission tickets include:

Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

Enjoy viewing matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring

VIP tickets – $100*

VIP tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Premium VIP tickets – $150*

VIP tickets Include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Premium VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance.

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Children 2 years and under – FREE

*Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable taxes and fees

Talent subject to change

ACCESSIBILITY TICKETS

Accessibility tickets are available at Phoenix.TicketForce.com if you or a member of your party requires use of the accessible line at Royal Rumble Axxess autograph and photo stages.

On-site process:

Fans who purchased an accessibility ticket will be required to pick up their wristband at the WWE Check-in Desk located near the Box Office at Royal Rumble Axxess.

A wristband will be required to enter the accessibility line at all autograph and photo stages.

If traveling in a group, you may receive up to three companion wristbands.

Companion wristband alone is not valid for entry to the accessibility line, you must be accompanied by an attendee wearing the accessibility wristband for entry to these lines.

If you did not purchase an accessibility ticket in advance of the event but require one, there will be an opportunity to secure an accessibility wristband at the Check-in Desk at Royal Rumble Axxess

.

Accessible line passes are intended for use by individuals with disabilities and up to 3 of their companions. By requesting an accessible line pass, you represent that you or a member of your party has a disability that requires use of the accessible line. WWE may investigate potential misuse of an accessible line pass where there is good cause to believe that such pass has been requested fraudulently. WWE may, in its sole discretion, cancel a request for an accessible line pass that it believes to be fraudulent. WWE and the venue hosting the event also reserve the right to redirect to other lines, patrons who have accessible line passes, but who do not require the use of the accessible line.