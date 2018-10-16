WWE Superstars Not Happy With Being In The Evolution Battle Royal?

It looks like several WWE Superstars took to Twitter last night to vent on being in the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution.

As noted, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Tamina Snuka will do battle in the match to earn a future women’s title shot.

You can see what appear to be coordinated tweets from The IIconics, Naomi, Carmella and Lana below: