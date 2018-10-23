WWE Superstars Praise Roman Reigns, Backstage Video Of Reigns After His Announcement

As noted, Roman Reigns opened tonight’s WWE RAW in Providence, RI by announcing that he’s taking time off to once again fight leukemia, which he’s lived with for the past 11 years as it’s been in remission since late 2008. Reigns, who made it clear that this was not a retirement speech and that he will be back home at WWE “very, very soon”, also relinquished the WWE Universe Title as he’s going home to focus on his heath & family. The vacant title will be decided at WWE Crown Jewel with the Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar singles match on November 2 in Saudi Arabia.

Above is backstage video of Reigns returning to the Gorilla Position after making his announcement. Reigns received support from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Paul Heyman, Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and many others. Reigns called for a group hug and continued making his way through the backstage area, greeting others before making his way out of the arena. Reigns noted that he came to RAW at the last minute and wasn’t prepared when joking about his rental car.

Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter and reacted to the news from Reigns, as seen below. John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, The Usos, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Tyson Kidd and many others weighed-in with praise for The Big Dog.

♥️ THANKYOU, @WWERomanReigns. Praying for you and your family. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2018

@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2018

I just witnessed @WWERomanReigns give the most heart felt promo I’ve ever seen. Much respect to you Roman. #PrayforRoman #thankyouroman — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 23, 2018

Roman is one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with and one of the guys I respect and look up to the most in this industry. My thoughts are with him and his family. I can’t wait to see him overcome this and get to share a locker room with him again soon.#ThankYouRoman — . (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2018

Strongest thoughts and wishes with @WWERomanReigns – no one stronger and no one more capable of beating this. #ThankYouRoman — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) October 23, 2018

Good luck and here is to seeing you soon #BigDog @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/x04mcBQN6T — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) October 23, 2018

Thank you Roman 🙌 my love and prayers go out to you and your family 💜 we are with you! — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 23, 2018

About to board my flight to Newark and hearing news about my #GoodBrother and one of the hardest working, strongest brothers I know @WWERomanReigns , got a pit in my stomach.

My family throwing so many prayers at you..

Love you bro. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 23, 2018

Sending my thoughts and prayers your way @WWERomanReigns … Thank you and stay strong! 🙏🏻🙌🏼 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 23, 2018

Sorry to hear about Roman. I know he’s gonna kick this things butt!! #Believedat — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) October 23, 2018

You’re our Universal Champion. We are with you every step of the way brother. — Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) October 23, 2018

If there's anyone that can beat this, it's @WWERomanReigns. Thank you for everything. @WWE — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) October 23, 2018

Roman is one of the nicest people I’ve ever had the privilege to share a locker room with. We all knew he was the locker room leader and we all aspired to be like him. Come back stronger than ever my friend #ThankYouRoman @WWERomanReigns — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 23, 2018

He’s our locker room leader. He IS the business. He’ll be back. You got this, champ. #ThankYouRoman — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 23, 2018

An amazing human being, an incredible performer & a man I’m proud to be friends with. My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Get well soon, champ! #ThankYouRoman https://t.co/jL1Q5dVvzs — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 23, 2018

I’ve said it for a long time! @WWERomanReigns is the best wrestler on the planet! #ThankYouRoman #RAW — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) October 23, 2018

You got this homie 🙏🏼 #ThankYouRoman — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) October 23, 2018

I'm overseas and I just heard the terrible news about @WWERomanReigns and his battle with Leukemia. Totally shocked. Uce, you are a tough bastard and a true fighter, and you will beat this.

Lots of love. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 23, 2018

Our job gives us the ability to portray larger than life characters who possess super human qualities and characteristics. After hearing his story it's very apparent that Joe Anoa'i is just as much of a superhero as "Roman Reigns" is.#ThankYouRoman — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 23, 2018

Just saw the @WWERomanReigns news. Absolutely heartbreaking. Roman is one of nicest guys I have ever met in this business and was a pleasure every time I had the pleasure to work with him. My best wishes to him! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 23, 2018

My prayers are with you & your family @WWERomanReigns ❤️🙏 #ThankYouRoman — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 23, 2018

Wow…that's a lot to take in. Strength and well wishes. https://t.co/B7LOAvONK9 — Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 23, 2018

#ThankYouRoman 👊🏽

We luv you man. You got this! — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 23, 2018

We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018

Reigns Forever. — King Tez (@MontezFordWWE) October 23, 2018

‘Courage – strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018

Fight on to victory my courageous brother! pic.twitter.com/wuYAoxa48p — Bret Hart (@BretHart) October 23, 2018

Roman Reigns exemplifies everything I believe a true leader should be. Proud to have shared a locker room with him, and I’ll be proud to share it with him again after he wins this battle.#ThankYouRoman — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 23, 2018

Absolutely heartbreaking news. Thoughts and well wishes to you and your family @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) October 23, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Roman and his entire family. @WWERomanReigns you aren’t a Superstar falling but a Superhero that will continue to inspire those fighting illness alongside you. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 23, 2018

.@WWERomanReigns you are the definition of what it means to be a leader and a champion and one of the toughest lads on the planet. We are all behind you and sending love. You will beat this. #ThankYouRoman — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 23, 2018

Love you @wweromanreigns You taught me so much about what it means to be a superstar here. Can’t wait to see you back ❤️ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 23, 2018

Sending all the love to @WWERomanReigns he’s a Superman and one of the hardest workers in @WWE and a true leader. #ThankYouRoman — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 23, 2018

Love ya Uce🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) October 23, 2018

Sending so much love to @WWERomanReigns and his family. You’re one of the strongest dudes I know and I can’t wait to see you back inside that ring. ❤️ #thankyouRoman — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 23, 2018

My thoughts & prayers go out to @WWERomanReigns & his family. Breaks my heart but praying & believing for a speedy & full recovery. — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) October 23, 2018

#ThankYouRoman for being a huge source of inspiration and wishing you a speedy recovery. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) October 23, 2018

Friend, you have my prayers and your family is your greatest support!! This will pass and you will come back stronger than before. Your health is what matters!! Take care of you!🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dcbp7fSusc — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) October 23, 2018

There is no doubt you are going to beat this again! Wishing you a speedy recovery champ! @WWERomanReigns #thankyouroman https://t.co/LvZ2Osdlji — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) October 23, 2018

His real name is Joe & he’s a stand up guy! Inside the ring one of the best I’ve battled with. Outside the ring one of the most genuine people I have ever met & learned from. See you soon good brother #ThankYouRoman ( ..and he smells great) — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 23, 2018

✊🏻 THANK YOU ROMAN ✊🏻 All Respect and Prayers 🙏🏻 The BIG DOG will be Back https://t.co/ZyXfmp24rq — Otis Dozovic (@WWEDozovic) October 23, 2018

@WWERomanReigns’ success was something I aspired for myself since he was an all-conference DT at Georgia Tech over a decade ago. I think of how much he’s achieved but far more importantly, I think of his family & loved ones. All the love and strength in beating this, Big Uce. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) October 23, 2018

#ThankYouRoman

My aunt also had Leukemia. I hope you get better soon, Roman!! https://t.co/YVrrijai7N — KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) October 23, 2018

Nothing but love and respect for @WWERomanReigns

I’ve really enjoyed working together over the past year, I can’t wait till he’s back kicking ass where he belongs. Thoughts and prayers are with you 🙏 ❤️ — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) October 23, 2018

Thank you Roman for showing us what a real warrior looks like. Sending many prayers to you and your family!! We’ll all be waiting for you to come back home to #RAW -B — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 23, 2018