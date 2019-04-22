WWE Veteran Goldust/Dustin Rhodes has confirmed that he will be leaving WWE. This comes after the news that he will be facing his brother Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing for AEW.

Legends and current WWE Superstars have been quick to praise the long tenured star. Kurt Angle, who recently retired, stated on Twitter that “it wasn’t so much the paint, but the man beneath the paint. Goldust was an Amazing character. So entertaining. BUT…. Dustin was one of the best and most polished in-ring performers that I’ve ever seen. Farewell, my friend.”

Hardcore Icon Mick Foley also commented on Goldust’s departure from the company. The former WWE/ECW/WCW Superstar said that “Somehow @dustinrhodes made weird and wild moments like these seem perfectly logical.” Check out the tweet below:

Somehow @dustinrhodes made weird and wild moments like these seem perfectly logical. pic.twitter.com/82Hhgnpwt8 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 21, 2019

Smackdown Live Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy also commented. The Hardy brother said that “you’re top shelf, Dustin. Looks like you DID visit the Lake of Fire (Reincarnation). Great luck in the future, my friend.”

Beth Phoenix, Lance Storm, Zelina Vega and The Blue Meanie have also praised the Superstar, amongst others. Meanie wrote a touching tribute to Dustin, saying “dear @dustinrhodes, thank you for allowing me to part of your career. Without you I might have sank, without you I have no Wrestlemania moment (in my hometown). Without you I’m less knowledgeable. I appreciate you, I love you. I owe you. Thank you!”