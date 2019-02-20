WWE Superstars Tweet On Tye Dillinger Requesting His WWE Release

As noted, WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger took to Twitter after Tuesday’s SmackDown in New Orleans and announced that he has requested his release from the company. He wrote:

“Before rumors begin to spread, let me set things straight ahead of time: This evening, I requested my release from WWE. In the past 5 and a half years with them, I have seen and done some wonderful things. Things that I am very proud of and will never forget. I have met and worked with unquestionably, some of the greatest talent on this earth and the pleasure has been all mine. I feel at this time this decision, as extremely difficult as it was, is what is best for myself and WWE. I wish to continue to grow as a performer and offer those paying hard earned money to watch a show I’m performing on, a little more of myself. To the male and female locker rooms, coaches and producers, to the production/ring crew, all the way up to the very top of WWE and most of all the fans…I wish you all the very best and thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything.”

Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter after Dillinger’s statement and reacted.

Dolph Ziggler invited Dillinger on his comedy tour and said he will be an asset wherever he goes. Ziggler wrote, “Wherever you go, whatever you do, you will be an asset! (as the Heel Crew Comedy Tour crowd will attest to) Speaking of: several dates coming up, brother. Let me know your sched! Wooo”

Xavier Woods wrote, “One of the best dudes I’ve met in the business. Always has been kind to me and I’ll always appreciate him.”

You can see tweets from Ziggler, Woods, Rusev, No Way Jose, Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, Zelina Vega, Billie Kay and referee Jason Ayers, below:

God speed Ronnie….. @perfec10n ! I remember the days we used to go to war for stars. @WWEBigE always went 5 numbers below. — Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 20, 2019

TEN! Thank you Tye pic.twitter.com/r1lts7d8Gy — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) February 20, 2019

Wherever you go, whatever you do, you will be an asset!

(as the Heel Crew Comedy Tour crowd will attest to) Speaking of: several dates coming up, brother. Let me know your sched! Wooo 😎 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 20, 2019

Thank you for all the matches.

I wish you all the best in your

future career. — Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) February 20, 2019

Thanks for everything, my king. You’ll be missed. — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) February 20, 2019

I’ve learned so much from you!! Thank you for everything ❤️🙏 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) February 20, 2019

🙌🏾 still got more memories to make my friend pic.twitter.com/JnSGxhvsCV — #KofiVsBryan (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 20, 2019