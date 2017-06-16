– WWE sent out a survey to fans who attended WrestleMania 33 earlier this year in Texas asking about their interest levels in seeing a future WrestleMania held in New York, London, Toronto and other cities.

– NXT runs live events the next couple of days. Following tonight’s show in Richmond, Virginia, NXT will also run shows in Bel Air, Maryland on Friday and Poughkeepsie, New York on Saturday.

– WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers) and his wife Elizabeth welcomed their new baby daughter, McKenzie Rose Myers, this week. Congratulations go out to the happy couple on the new addition to their family.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)