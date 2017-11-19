WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results & Live Discussion (11/19)

WWE Survivor Series 2017 took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on November 19th.

Kickoff Show:

– Tonight’s pre-show panel consists of Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, Jerry Lawler and Shawn Michaels.

– The Miz will be fielding questions backstage from Charly Caruso later in the Kickoff Show.

– Sam Roberts is shown outside with the fans waiting to get inside the Toyota Center. He talks about last night’s NXT War Games and he hypes up tonight’s card.

– Team captain Becky Lynch gives the SmackDown women’s team a pep talk for their match tonight, despite Natalya trying to interrupt. They all appear to be on the same page with showing that SmackDown is the better brand tonight.

– Back on the pre-show panel, Shawn and Rosenberg product that Team RAW will win the women’s match, while Lawler and Renee pick Team SmackDown. Alexa Bliss joins the panel now to discuss her match against Charlotte tonight. She talks about how she was expecting to face Natalya tonight, but it’s not big deal. Charlotte joins the panel via camera from the backstage area and they briefly exchange words before the commercial break.

– Elias vs. Matt Hardy: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T are on commentary. Elias is out for a song first and he gets interrupted by Matt’s entrance. The opening bell sounds and this one is evenly matched with back and forth holds in the opening moments. Hardy takes down Elias first and follows up with a Russian leg sweep. Hardy follows up with an elbow drop for a two count, then Elias rolls outside for a breather. Back in the ring, Elias mounts a comeback and hits a shoulder-breaker on Matt. They fight on the apron where Hardy hits the side-effect on Elias right onto the corner of the apron. Back in the ring, Matt repeatedly slams Elias into the turnbuckles then hits a clothesline and a bulldog. Another Side Effect from Hardy for a two count. Hardy drops Elias again and hits an elbow drop from the middle rope for another two count. Matt goes for a Twist of Fate but Elias gets out and starts working on Matt’s shoulder again. Elias shoves Matt into the turnbuckle then pulls him back into his finishing move for the three count.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias grabs his guitar from ringside and leaves.

– Intercontinental Champion The Miz joins Charly Caruso in the “social media lounge” backstage for an interview. He discusses his upcoming match against United States Champion Baron Corbin, and discusses why he and the IC Championship are superior.

– WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore (c): Enzo’s Cruiserweight Title is on the line in this one. We see some replays from 205 Live, and Enzo comes out to cut a promo on Kalisto before the match. Enzo starts off strong right off the opening bell and he backs the challenger into the corner and hits some shoulder strikes. Kalisto fights out of the corner and goes for the Salida Del Sol early, but Enzo escapes and rolls outside for a breather. Kalisto goes for a suicide dive but Enzo moves so Kalisto stops. Back in the ring Kalisto hits a sunset bob for a two count. Kalisto wants the Salida Del Sol but Enzo avoids it and drops the challenger. Enzo turns things around and tries to keep Kalisto grounded. Enzo stomps a mud hole in Kalisto in the corner and goes for a diving forearm shot, but Kalisto moves and Enzo crashes into the corner. They start fighting on the apron and as the ref separates them, Enzo hits a cheap shot. Enzo ends up throwing Kalisto into an exposed piece of turnbuckle and he follows up with the Jawdonzo for the three count.

Winner & still Cruiserweight Champion: Enzo Amore

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn come out to the ring and cut a promo trashing Breezango. They say they didn’t come to WWE to face guys like Breezango, and that this match is a disgrace and an insult to Owens’ & Zayn’s talent. They say they should be leading SmackDown and keep complaining until Breezango’s music hits to interrupt. Fandango and Breeze get on the mic and trash Owens and Zayn’s fashion violations, and we have a match.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango: Owens immediately attacks Fandango off the opening bell but Dango fires back with a series of kicks. Sami comes in and Fandango kicks him down as well, and Owens and Zayn roll outside for a breather. The Fashion Police make it rain violation tickets on Owens and Zayn from the ring. Back in the ring, Breeze and Sami go at it. Owens gets a cheap shot on Breeze which leads to Sami getting the upper hand. Owens tags in and beats down Breeze in the corner. He hits a senton for a two count. Fandango gets the hot tag and unloads on Owens and Zayn. Fandango hits a DDT for a two count on Sami. Owens comes back in and decks Breeze, then he knocks Fandango off the turnbuckle. Owens tags in and hits the Pop Up Powerbomb on Fandango for the three count.

Winners: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

– AJ Styles does an interview backstage where he discusses his strategy going in against Brock Lesnar tonight. Jinder Mahal interrupts, but doesn’t say anything. Mahal stares down AJ then leaves.

– The New Day is shown backstage heading to the gorilla position eating cereal. The pay-per-view begins next!

Survivor Series 2017:

– The New Day comes out to the ring to kick off the pay-per-view. They talk about The Shield and say they have some set of “guts” to call out the New Day. They introduce a video package highlighting the history of SmackDown invading RAW, an then The Shield makes their entrance.

– The Shield vs. The New Day: Ambrose and Kofi start off with slaps to the face. Rollins and Xavier come in next and Rollins backs him up. Big E tags in and so does Reigns. Big E drops Reigns with a shoulder block, then Reigns returns fire with a clothesline that drops Big E. The aprons clear and The Shield ends up clotheslining Kofi and Big E to the outside, leaving Xavier alones in the ring. Rollins starts beating down Woods in the corner now. Kofi and Ambrose tag in and Kofi drops him and hits the Boom Drop. He backs Ambrose up into the corner and Big E tags in. Big E now stomps a mud hole in Ambrose, then Woods tags in and continues the beat down on the Lunatic. The New Day now uses frequent tags to do the Unicorn Stomp on Ambrose. The other Shield and New Day members start brawling at ringside now, and Ambrose hits a suicide dive on them. On his way back in the ring, Big E spears Ambrose through the ropes down to the floor. They get back on their aprons with Big E and Ambrose in the ring. Big E continues to beat down Ambrose and tags in Woods. Woods prevents Ambrose from getting the tag and beats him down in the corner. Big E tags back in quickly and takes Ambrose to the top and attempts a belly to belly suplex, but Ambrose fights him off. Ambrose follows up with a missile dropkick on Big E for a two count. Kofi tags in now and prevents Ambrose from tagging. Ambrose fights back with a back body drop on Kofi and finally gets the hot tag to Rollins. Rollins decks Kofi and follows up with a Blockbuster. Rollins hits the Sling Blade for a two count. Reigns and Xavier are now in the ring and Reigns goes for the Superman punch but misses. Rollins hits a superkick on on Xavier while the others brawl around ringside. The Shield ends up getting Woods alone in the ring and go for the triple powerbomb, but Big E yanks Reigns out from under the ropes. Big E throws Reigns into the ring steps while Woods and Kofi hit the ring and brawl with Ambrose and Rollins. The New Day starts triple teaming Ambrose and hit a Doomsday-device-type move on him. Reigns breaks up the pin with a spear. The dust settles with the two teams huddled up on opposite sides of the ring, then they all charge and start throwing punches. The brawl spills out to ringside and Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on Big E on the floor. Back in the ring, Kofi boots Reigns in the face then comes off the top but misses. Reigns comes back with a spear on Kofi and then they set up for a triple powerbomb off the middle rope. They hit it and Ambrose covers Kofi for the three count.

Winners: The Shield

– We see a ticker that RAW is now up 1-0 over SmackDown.

– Stephanie McMahon is backstage giving a pep talk to RAW’s female team. She tells Bayley “no more hugs” and calls Nia the unstoppable force of RAW. Alicia Fox is wearing a huge hat with fake flowers and feathers in it.

– Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, Tamina & Naomi vs. Alicia Fox, Bayley, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks: Lana is at ringside in SmackDown’s corner. Fox and Becky start things off in this one. Alicia backs Becky up in to the corner and beats her down. Becky fires up and drops Alicia with a flying forearm shot. Becky chokes Alicia over the top rope then hits a flying leg drop off the top rope for a two count. Becky hits a suplex on Alicia and doesn’t notice Bayley getting the blind tag. Bayley runs in and rolls up Becky for the three count. Becky has now been eliminated, and she’s not happy. Natalya comes in now and drops Bayley with suplexes. Tamina tags in but Bayley catches her in a front face lock then tags in Asuka. Asuka tees off on Tamina with kicks, then Bayley comes back in. Carmella and Natalya double team Bayley with frequent tags. Tamina tags in and Bayley throws her outside, but then walks into a superkick from Carmella. Tamina follows up with a splash off the top for the three count. Bayley has now been eliminated. Nia comes in and has a stare down with Tamina. Nia and Tamina knock the others’ teammates off the aprons before hitting each other. They lock up and trade strikes and headbutts. Nia takes Tamina into the corner and hits some shoulder strikes and then a splash. Nia hits a cannonball splash on Tamina for a two count. Tamina starts firing back with strikes and goes for a Samoan Drop, but Nia escapes it. Nia goes for a Samoan drop of her own, but instead drops Tamina and knocks Lana off the apron. Tamina delivers two superkicks to Nia and Nia falls outside. Naomi then hits a suicide dive on Nia. Tamina then hits a cross body on Nia and rolls back in the ring. The ref counts out Nia and she’s been eliminated. Fox and Naomi come in and trade pin attempts. Naomi kicks Fox in the head and Fox fires back with a kick of her own. Naomi rolls up Fox and gets the three count, Fox has been eliminated. Sasha then locks Naomi in the Banks Statement and Naomi taps out for the elimination. Asuka and Carmella come in and start going back and forth. Asuka hits a splash and then kicks Carmella for the three count, and Carmella has been eliminated. Natalya and Banks now go at it. Natalya ends up dropping Sasha and locking her in the Sharpshooter. Sasha taps out and is now eliminated. It’s down to Asuka vs. Natalya and Tamina. Tamina and Asuka now go at it and Tamina appears to be getting the upper hand. Tamina drops Asuka and goes for the splash off the top, but Asuka moves. Asuka follows up with the armbar and Tamina taps out. Tamina has been eliminated, and it’s down to Asuka vs. Natalya. They trade kicks and submission attempts until Asuka drops Natalya and applies the Asuka Lock for the win via submission.

Winner & sole survivor: Asuka

– Stephanie McMahon is backstage gloating to Daniel Bryan about RAW being up above SmackDown tonight.

– The Miz vs. Baron Corbin: Dallas and Axel are at ringside in Miz’s corner, and Maryse is sitting at ringside. Corbin takes control right off the opening bell and seems to control the pace. The Miz tries to fight back with shots here and there, but Corbin’s strength is just too much. Bo Dallas hits a cheap shot on Corbin’s knee when the ref isn’t looking. Miz starts working on Corbin’s knee, but Corbin shuts him down again. Bo gets on the apron so Corbin pulls him in and hits the End of Days on him. Miz takes advantage of the distraction to roll up Corbin for a two count. Corbin tries to come back with the End of Days, but Miz escapes and hits the DDT for a two count. Miz does the Daniel Bryan style kicks to Corbin then dropkicks him in the corner. Corbin catches Miz on one dropkick attempt and delivers the End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Renee Young comes in the ring to interview Corbin while Miz is still laying at his feet. Corbin says he just shut up all of the haters, then he leaves with his U.S. Title.

– Sheamus and Ceaaro vs. The Usos: The Usos cut a promo before the match on “the bar” and make a bunch of bar puns. Sheamus and Jey start off and The Usos use frequent tags to control the opening moments. Cesaro comes in and takes control. Jey knocks Cesaro to the outside and goes to dive on him, but Cesaro uppercuts him as he tries to come through the ropes. Jimmy runs in and does successfully hit the suicide dive on Cesaro. Back in the ring, Cesaro and Sheamus start using frequent tags now to control the match. Sheamus goes for the Ten Beats of the Baron on Jimmy, but Jimmy drops him throat-first across the top rope. Jimmy hits a corkscrew moonsault off the top on Sheamus, then Cesaro comes in. Jimmy huts a Samoan drop on Cesaro then goes for a splash in the corner, but Cesaro moves and fires back with an uppercut. Jimmy hits a back body drop on Cesaro into the turnbuckle and follows up with the butt bump. Jimmy holds back Cesaro and Jey superkicks him. Jimmy knocks Sheamus to the outside while Jey and Cesaro go at it in the ring. Jey goes up top but Cesaro uppercuts him down. Sheamus cheap-shots Jey from the outside, and Cesaro capitalizes with the Swing and then the Sharpshooter. Sheamus and Jimmy go at it while Jey tries to reach the ropes. Jey reaches the rope to break the Sharpshooter. Jey briefly fights off The Bar, but they come back with a double team White Noise on Jey. Jimmy breaks up the pin. The Bar goes for another double team but The Usos break it up. Jimmy kicks away Sheamus and Jey tags in. They double superkick Cesaro, then deliver a series of superkicks to Sheamus before hitting the double superkick on him. Jey hits a suicide dive on Cesaro at ringside while Jimmy hits a splash on Sheamus in the ring for the three count.

Winners: The Usos

– The win count tonight is now tied at 2-2 for RAW and SmackDown.

– Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss: Charlotte overpowers Alexa in the opening moments and controls the pace. The fight spills outside and Alexa drops Charlotte on the floor by her hair. Alexa dropkicks Charlotte into the ring steps then takes her back in the ring for a two count. Alexa starts working over Charlotte’s arm then stomps on her. Alexa goes up top for a tornado DDT, but Charlotte reverses it into a T-bone suplex into the corner. Charlotte kicks Alexa down then goes up top for a moonsault, but Alexa drops her. Charlotte gets hung up in the corner and Alexa dropkicks her down. Alexa follows up with a knee drop and a moonsault. Charlotte starts fighting back but Alexa hits a body kick and follows up with the Code Red for a two count. They trade chops and punches, then Alexa latches on to Charlotte with a front face lock. Charlotte fights up and delivers a sit out powerbomb for a two count of her own. Charlotte hits a neckbreaker for another two count. Alexa comes back with kicks and a choke. Alexa goes for the Twisted Bliss but misses, and Charlotte locks in the Figure Eight. Alexa tries to hold on but she ends up tapping out and Charlotte gets the win via submission.

Winner: Charlotte

– We see a video package hyping up AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar, and they show a pre-taped interview with Jinder Mahal saying he’s rooting for AJ and his brand.

– Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles: Paul Heyman interrupts and does the ring entrance for Lesnar. Senior official Charles Robinson calls for the opening bell and the two competitors stare each other down. Lesnar starts off with a kick to the midsection then delivers a series of shoulder strikes to AJ in the corner. Lesnar starts punishing AJ with knee strikes, then tosses him across the ring. AJ hits one punch, then Lesnar drops him with another knee and stomps on AJ. Lesnar takes AJ back into the corner for more knee strikes. Lesnar hits a belly to belly overhead suplex then he stomps on AJ. Brock hits a German suplex, then he picks up AJ and throws him outside. Lesnar whips AJ into the German announce table, then back in the ring. Lesnar hits another German suplex on AJ, then he taunts The Phenomenal One. AJ goes for a kick but Lesnar catches it and punches AJ down. AJ starts firing up and lands a few punches and chops, but Lesnar shuts him down again with a knee strike and some stomps. AJ dodges a running knee strike in the corner, then AJ dropkicks the knee and hits a DDT. AJ continues to lay into Lesnar with strikes and hits a kick to the head. AJ goes for his moonsault reverse DDT, but Lesnar catches him. AJ escapes and goes for a tornado DDT but Lesnar throws him off. Both men are down and slow to get up. AJ hits a Pele kick on a grounded Lesnar, and then AJ goes to the apron. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Lesnar catches him and hits a German suplex. AJ dumps Lesnar outside in a strange looking spot, then AJ jumps out of the ring with a forearm shot on Lesnar on the floor. AJ then leaps from the ring steps with another forearm shot on Lesnar. Back in the ring, Lesnar hits a right hand, and AJ comes back with a Pele kick to the head. AJ follows up with a springboard moonsault, and then AJ goes back up and hits a springboard 450 splash for a two count. Lesnar lifts up AJ but AJ escapes and locks in the Calf Crusher. Lesnar grabs AJ’s head and repeatedly slams it into the mat to break the hold. Lesnar goes for the F-5 but AJ escapes and elbows him in the face. AJ follows up with the Phenomenal Forearm for a two count. AJ goes for another one, but Lesnar catches him in the perfect position for the F-5. Lesnar nails the F-5 for the three count.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

– We see highlights from the match as Lesnar recovers. Lesnar rolls out of the ring still selling his leg as Heyman holds up the Universal Title belt. Charles Robinson checks on AJ in the ring as Lesnar limps to the back.

– We go to the commentary table where Tom Phillips introduces a video package and tells us that lots is on the line in this RAW vs. SmackDown match.

– Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Triple H vs. Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena: Shane hits Braun Strowman from behind to strt things off, then Strowman grabs him and throws him across the ring. Shane immediately tags in Orton, and then Samoa Joe comes in. Orton and Joe go at it and Joe drops Orton with a shoulder tackle. Orton goes for an RKO, but Joe shoves him off and locks in the Coquina Clutch. Orton throws off Joe, then Balor tags in. Orton tags in Nakamura. They do a test of strength and trade holds. Triple H wants the tag and he gets it from Balor. Nakamura tells Triple H to bring it and they lock up. They fight into the corner and trade strikes. Nakamura drops The Game with a kick to the body. Triple H comes back with a knee to the face that stunts Nakamura. Roode tags in now and he and Triple H shove each other back and forth. HHH decks Roode and Roode fights back with punches and chops. Roode drops The Game and lays into him with more strikes. Triple H comes back with a spinebuster. Triple H is looking winded and he takes a moment to do the “suck it” taunt to Roode. Triple H goes for a Pedigree, but Roode escapes and hits a spinebuster or his own. Roode now taunts Triple H and goes for a DDT, but Triple H shoves Roode back into the corner and Kurt Angle tags in. Roode throws some punches at Roode, but Angle catches him and hits a series of three German suplexes. Kurt grabs him again and goes for the Olympic Slam, but Roode escapes. There’s a double clothesline and both men are down. Nakamura tags in and starts cleaning house. HE drops Angle with some kicks and then knocks Strowman off the apron. Nakamura hits a splash on Angle in the corner, then sets him up for a knee strike. Joe runs in and Nakamura drops him, then Nakamura drops Balor with a kick and knees him in the head. Triple H goes for a Pedigree on Nakamura, but Nakamura escapes and kicks him down. Strowman tags in and Nakamura fends him off momentarily, but Strowman catches him and delivers a running powerslam for the three count. Nakamura has been eliminated. Roode comes in and hits a Blockbuster on Strowman, then he goes for another one and misses. Strowman grabs Roode and hits the running powerslam for the three count, and Roode is now eliminated. Joe tags himself in on Strowman and they have a shoving match. Kurt and Triple H try to pull them apart, but it ends up that Triple H and Kurt get into a shoving match. Orton shoves Kurt from behind into Triple H, then the aprons clear and everyone brawls. When the dust settles, it’s down to Strowman fighting Cena and Orton in the ring. Cena and Orton knock Strowman out to ringside, but when they follow him out he decks them with right hands. Team SmackDown all surrounds Strowman and they team up to suplex Strowman through the announce table. Shane gets in the ring and goes up top and he’s looking to hit a flying elbow drop on Strowman on the floor, but Joe runs up behind him and suplexes Shane off the top rope. Shane kicks Joe away, and then Cena tags in. Cena starts teeing off on Joe, but Joe stuns him with an atomic drop and a big boot, then a senton drop. Joe hits a Rock Bottom on Cena, then Balor tags himself in and Joe starts getting in Balor’s face. Cena takes advantage of the distraction to hit the A on Joe and then on Balor. He hits a second AA on Joe then pins for the three count. Kurt Angle comes in now and suplexes Cena down. Angle goes for another one but Cena elbows him away. Cena hits a shoulder block, then they trade punches in the middle of the ring. Cena hits a series of shoulder tackles then a back suplex. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Angle grabs his ankle and puts Cena in the Ankle Lock. Cena escapes but Angle hits the Olympic Slam. Shane breaks up the pin. The ref backs up Shane and Finn BAlor takes advantage of the distraction with the Coup De Grace off the top. Cena follows up with another Olympic Slam for the three count, and Cena is eliminated. Orton works over Angle until Balor tags in, and Balor tees off on Orton with kicks. Balor then rolls outside and hits a running dropkick on Shane into the fan barricaded, then back in the ring Balor hits the Sling Blade on Orton. Balor hits a dropkick on Orton then goes for the Coup De Grace, but Orton moves and comes back with the RKO for the three count. Balor is eliminated. Triple H now beats down Orton and tries to double team him with Kurt. Orton shoves Triple H into Kurt in the corner and Kurt gets crotched on the top rope. Shane gets on the apron and he wants the tag from Orton, but then Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn run in out of nowhere and beat up Shane before he can get the tag. Shane grabs a steel chair from ringside and stars teeing off on Owens and Zayn with the chair. Owens runs in the ring so Orton hits an RKO on him. Owens and Zayn run away, then Strowman tags himself in the match. Strowman clotheslines Orton then hits the running powerslam for the three count, and Orton is eliminated. It’s down to Shane for Team SmackDown, and he takes an extended breather at ringside as Strowman stares at him from the ring. Shane steps in the ring and stares down Strowman, but then Triple H tags himself in on Strowman. Strowman stares at Triple H but leaves to the apron. Triple H and Shane circle each other, but then Kurt Angle tags himself in on Triple H. Triple H and Angle now argue, and Shane rolls up Angle from behind for a two count. Shane hits a Russian leg sweep on Kurt for two, then punches him. Shane hits an elbow for another two count. Shane hits a DDT on Angle for another two. Shane misses a punch and Angle hits the Olympic Slam. Kurt locks in the ankle lock and Shane screams. Shane looks like he’s about to tap, but then Triple H walks in and hits Kurt Angle from behind. Triple H gives Angle the Pedigree, then Triple H drags Shane on top of Kurt and the ref counts three. Kurt is now eliminated. Triple H stands next to Shane as Shane recovers and sells the ankle. Triple H stares at Strowman on the apron, then he grabs Shane and gives him a Pedigree. HHH pins Shane for the three count to win the match. Strowman walks in and he looks disappointed that he didn’t get a piece of Shane. HHH raises Strowman’s hand, but Strowman doesn’t look happy.

Winners: Team RAW

– After the match, as Triple H is celebrating Strowman grabs him by the throat. Strowman chokes HHH up against the turnbuckle and tells him never to cross him again. Triple H goes up behind Strowman and kicks him, then goes for the Pedigree. Strowman fights out and then gives Triple H the running powerslam. Triple H gets up so Strowman gives him a second running powerslam. Strowman charges to the back as Triple H lays in the ring and Survivor Series goes off the air.